Company ordered to pay restitution in health care fraud case

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona company that operated dozens of urgent care centers has been ordered to pay $12.5 million in restitution to insurance companies in a criminal case of health care fraud.

UCXTtra Umbrella LLC did business under the name “Urgent Care Extra" and owned and operated a network of more than 30 urgent care centers primarily in metro Phoenix and Tucson, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Thursday.

A federal judge in Phoenix sentenced the company in late August after it previously pleaded guilty to health care fraud and engaging in monetary transactions derived from unlawful activity.

According to federal officials, the company admitted intentionally creating patient care practices and billing procedures that cause its providers and staff to overstate the complexity of medical services provided to patients.

That falsely inflated reimbursement rates from health insurance companies, officials said.

The case was investigated by the FBI and the Internal Revenue Service.