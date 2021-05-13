Company: Ex-Trump lawyer raiding nonprofit for personal use MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, Associated Press May 13, 2021 Updated: May 13, 2021 2:52 p.m.
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020 file photo, Sidney Powell attends a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington. Former Trump attorney Sidney Powell says she created a legal defense fund to protect the integrity of U.S. elections. A company suing Powell over her baseless claims of a rigged presidential election says the true beneficiary of her social welfare organization is Powell herself. Dominion Voting Systems claims Powell raided Defending the Republic's coffers to pay for personal legal expenses.
FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2020 file photo, Attorney Sidney Powell, speaks during in Alpharetta, Ga.
Former Trump attorney and self-proclaimed “Kraken releaser” Sidney Powell has told prospective donors that her group, Defending the Republic, is a legal defense fund to protect the integrity of U.S. elections.
But the company suing Powell over her baseless claims of a rigged presidential election says the true beneficiary of her social welfare organization is Powell herself.
Written By
MICHAEL KUNZELMAN