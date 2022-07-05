Companies could face hurdles covering abortion travel costs BARBARA ORTUTAY and DEE-ANN DURBIN, The Associated Press July 5, 2022 Updated: July 5, 2022 3:13 a.m.
After the U.S. Supreme Court revoked the federal right to an abortion that's been in place for half a century, companies like Amazon, Disney, Apple and JP Morgan pledged to cover travel costs for employees who live in states where the procedure is now illegal so they can terminate pregnancies.
But the companies gave scant or no details on how they will do this and it's not clear if they will be able to — legally — while protecting employees' privacy and keeping them safe from prosecution.
