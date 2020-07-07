Commission to review performance of Maine's nursing homes

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — An independent commission is going to review the performance of Maine’s nursing homes during the pandemic.

A commission of 25 experts from across the country, including one from Maine’s veterans’ homes, is launching the review as part of a federal effort to analyze nursing homes' response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Maine Health Care Association said it will produce actionable changes to make residents safer and prepare for future pandemics.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been like nothing we’ve ever experienced before. I know nursing home administrators who have been in the businesses for 40 years. No one has faced anything like this,” Maine Health Care Association President Rick Erb said. “There’s much to be learned. This is a group that will have the right tools to be able to do that.”

The recommendations from the commission should be released by Sept. 1.

In other coronavirus-related news in Maine:

——

BE KIND CAMPAIGN

Businesses in Maine have launched a public service announcement with the theme of “Let’s Be Kind” in the wake of some squabbles with customers over mask use.

The Retail Association of Maine, Portland Regional Chamber of Commerce and Maine Grocers and Food Producers Association released the announcement on Tuesday for use by television stations across the state. The groups said they collaborated on the PSA after some customers ignored mask requirements and harassed store employees who attempted to enforce state guidelines.

The announcement includes John Reny of department store Reny’s saying “please don’t get upset with our people, they’re just doing their job and they’re trying to make it safe for you.”

The effort is part of the businesses’ broader “Let’s Be Kind” campaign, which began in late June to encourage cooperation during the pandemic.

___

THE NUMBERS

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported 17 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the total reported cases to 3,440. The agency also reported an additional death, bringing that total to 110.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

——

SEACOAST MISSION

Maine Seacoast Mission said Tuesday the pandemic caused a spike in the number of people using its food pantry for help. Wendy Harrington, the mission's director of service programs, said the mission recruited staff from other programs that were put on hold by the pandemic to meet the need.

The mission said it's serving customers via a drive-through system to reduce the spread of the virus.

——

RENT HELP

Portland has created a $500,000 fund to help residents who are falling behind on their rent payments because of the pandemic.

The program, approved in May, will get underway this month using federal funding to provide up to $2,250 per household, or $750 a month in assistance for as many as three months.

The program also offers up to $250 to help pay utility bills during the pandemic, said Mary Davis, division director for the city’s Housing and Community Development program.

The money comes from federal funding provided under the CARES Act, a major coronavirus relief package passed by Congress this spring.

The program takes effect as court hearings on evictions could resume as soon as Aug. 3 under the state courts’ reopening plan.