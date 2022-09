This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 3 1 of 3 Saul Flores/Hearst Connecticut M Show More Show Less 2 of 3 Saul Flores/Hearst Connecticut M Show More Show Less 3 of 3





MILFORD — A Mack truck dealership is being proposed at the former Connecticut Limousine site in Milford.

The owners of Bridge-Haven Ford Truck Sales, Inc., have proposed using the 43,960-square-foot building located at 230 Old Gate Lane for a new location. The plans go before the Planning and Zoning Board at its meeting on Sept. 20.