Colorado receiving fewer COVID-19 vaccines than expected

DENVER (AP) — The federal government has told Colorado it will receive thousands fewer doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine in a second shipment than originally expected, although the state anticipates the numbers contained in future shipments will be standardized, Colorado's health department says.

Colorado had expected to receive 56,550 Pfizer doses on Friday after getting an initial 46,800 doses on Monday. Operation Warp Speed officials informed the state that Colorado’s next Pfizer allocation is expected to be 39,780 doses, a difference of 16,720, the Department of Health and Environment said in a statement.