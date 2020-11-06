Colorado murder trial suspended as judge awaits virus test

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) — The trial of a man charged with killing his 13-year-old son in southwest Colorado nearly a decade ago has been temporarily suspended after the judge reported experiencing mild symptoms of the coronavirus.

During a court hearing Thursday, Judge Jeffrey Wilson said he could not taste or smell certain things in the morning but the symptoms went away later in the day, The Durango Herald reported. A coronavirus blood test he took that day was negative but he said that jury selection would be put on hold until the results of his nasal swab test were known. The results are expected Saturday.

If the second test is positive, Wilson said he would declare a mistrial for Mark Redwine, ending the trial.

Redwine is accused of killing his son Dylan, who disappeared during a court-ordered Thanksgiving visit in 2012. His remains were not found until 2013 and 2015. Redwine was arrested in 2017 and there have been many previous delays in his case.

His lawyers sought to delay the trial until after the pandemic, arguing that it would be too unsafe to have so many witnesses, jurors and attorneys gathered together.

Wilson denied their requests, saying safety protocols had been put in place to allow the trial to proceed.

“This is a trial I’ve decided can’t wait until sometime in the future when the COVID-19 pandemic is gone,” he told potential jurors last week. “The trial needs to occur.”