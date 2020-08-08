Colorado man sentenced threatening to kill official, lawyer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A Colorado man has been sentenced to 15 months in federal prison for threatening to kill a New Mexico state official and an attorney with a law firm in connection with a fraud case.

Federal prosecutors said Andrew Graham , 40, of Snowmass, Colorado, had pleaded guilty to sending interestate communications threatening to killing someone and was sentenced Wednesday in federal court in Albuquerque.

Graham falsely believed an official with the state Department of Regulation and Licensing and a lawyer with a private law firm were complicit in his losing trust fund money in a fraud case, the U.S. Attorney's Office for New Mexico said in a statement.

Graham originally sought help from the department and the law firm in recovering the trust fund money but the recovery effords had limited success, the office said.

The office said Graham's case was an outgrowth of a fraud case in which Paul Donisthorpe pleaded guilty in 2018 to wire fraud and money laundering charges involving $4.8 million embezzled from his trust company. He was sentenced in 2019 to 15 years in prison.