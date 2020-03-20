Colorado health exchange offers enrollment for uninsured

DENVER (AP) — Colorado's state health insurance market is offering a two-week enrollment period for individuals who don't have insurance in a move to help residents affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The special sign-up period at Connect for Health Colorado starts Friday and runs through April 3. Individual policy coverage bought on the exchange, which was created under the Affordable Care Act, begins April 1, Colorado Politics reports.

In addition, residents who lose their jobs and their employer-based coverage will have a 60-day window this year to enroll in an individual health insurance plan on the exchange. There is no time period in which those who lose coverage must enroll.

Connect for Health offers a Quick Cost & Plan Finder that helps residents see if they may be eligible for financial assistance in buying insurance plans.

“We encourage everyone who is uninsured to use this opportunity to visit Connect for Health Colorado, check what assistance they may be eligible for, and enroll in coverage,” Insurance Commissioner Michael Conway said in a statement.

More than 275 people have tested positive for the virus statewide, and four — all elderly — have died.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. The vast majority of people recover.