Colorado guv sets Nov. 30 start for COVID-19 special session

A lease sign hangs on the window of a shuttered casino along Main Street Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in the gaming town of Central City, Colo. The building has been vacant for several years since the casino's closure. less A lease sign hangs on the window of a shuttered casino along Main Street Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, in the gaming town of Central City, Colo. The building has been vacant for several years since the casino's ... more Photo: David Zalubowski, AP Photo: David Zalubowski, AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Colorado guv sets Nov. 30 start for COVID-19 special session 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

DENVER (AP) — Colorado lawmakers will convene Nov. 30 in a special session to craft a relief package for businesses, restaurants, bars, child care providers, landlords, tenants, public school students and others suffering under the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Jared Polis set the date in an executive order issued late Thursday. He also told The Washington Post on Thursday he is seeking relief totaling between $300 million and $400 million. On Tuesday, he had proposed a $220 million package for a special session.

Polis wants lawmakers to adopt sales tax relief for restaurants, bars, other businesses and cultural venues affected by capacity limits; allocate funds for child-care providers and rental assistance for tenants and landlords; and expand broadband and Wi-Fi internet access for students and teachers displaced from the classroom.

The Democratic governor is seeking more aid to help tenants struggling pay rent; assistance for paying utility bills; food banks and pantries; and public health expenses.

Polis has expressed frustration with Congress' inability to deliver new federal pandemic aid.

Many Colorado counties adopted more restrictions on business and individual gatherings Friday. The virus has killed more than 2,300 residents and sickened more than 176,000.