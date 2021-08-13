Colorado freeway closed from mudslides, opens limited lanes

DENVER (AP) — The reopening of a vital Colorado interstate highway corridor blocked for weeks by mud and debris slides in a wildfire burn scar is set for Saturday, state transportation officials said.
Cleanup operations have been focused on sweeping, removing thousands of tons of debris and re-paving sections of Interstate Highway 70 in preparation for the reopening, according to the state Department of Transportation. On Saturday, the highway will have a 1-mile stretch with one lane of traffic in each direction.