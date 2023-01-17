Colorado Gov. Polis lays out housing solutions amid crisis

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Gov. Jared Polis laid out a vision Tuesday to tackle the state's sky-high housing prices that includes proposals to roll back burdensome building regulations and zoning rules, open public land to affordable housing development, and support innovation such as pre-built units.
Polis, a Democrat re-elected in November, also touched on efforts to combat climate change such as promoting geothermal energy and proposed lowering the state income tax as well as measures to tackle crime and expand education funding in his state of the state address to lawmakers.