Colonial Properties brokers two transactions in Milford and Orange

Fred A. Messore Fred A. Messore Photo: Walt Jedziniak Photo: Walt Jedziniak Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Colonial Properties brokers two transactions in Milford and Orange 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

Michael Richetelli, president and designated broker of Colonial Properties, Inc., announces the completion of the following transactions.

Fred A. Messore, SVP, represented the buyer in the purchase of 185 Broad Street, Unit D, Milford, CT, a 1,700 SF +/- commercial condominium in a mixed-use building on .65 +/- acres. The unit was purchased for $215,000. The seller, Donald Jr. & Beverly Anderson, was represented by John Bergin of H. Pearce Commercial. The buyer’s attorney was Francis Teodosio of Teodosio Stanek, LLC in Shelton; the seller’s attorney was Paul Otzel, of Milford Law — Kapusta, Otzel & Averaimo in Milford.

Mike Richetelli, president and designated broker, represented the Landlord, Leo Zygelman, in the leasing of a 1,200 SF +/- office suite at 370 Boston Post Road, Orange. The office space was leased for a five (5) year term to Dr. Michelle Hessberger/Your Natural Dr LLC, a naturopathic physician. Dr. Hessberger was represented by Tony Vitti, REALTOR®, Colonial Properties.

“These two transactions demonstrate the continued demand for space in the marketplace for uses in the Medical and Professional Services sector,” said Richetelli.

Colonial Properties, Inc., founded in 1978, is a full service commercial and residential real estate brokerage, located in Orange. The firm handles all types of real estate transactions including the sale and leasing of retail, industrial, office, investment properties, and residential properties, as well as brokering land and business sales.