Colonial Properties brokers announce the leasing of three properties totaling 15,000 square feet

Michael Richetelli, president and designated broker of Colonial Properties, Inc., has announced the completion of the following transactions.

Richetelli and Tony Vitti of Colonial Properties were the sole brokers in the leasing of 8,800 +/- SF of retail space at 221 Bull Hill Lane, West Haven to Battlezone LTD for a five (5) year term. The Battlezone, a well established army/navy store had been in Orange for more than 30 years and is relocating their retail store, museum, and screen print and custom sign business into a much larger facility.

Richetelli also was the sole broker for his representation of the Landlord, KSS Associates, LLC, in the leasing of 2,800 +/- SF office space at 45 Connair Road, Orange to K&A Engineering Consulting, PC for a five (5) year term. K&A will be relocating their Bridgeport office.

Tom Doyle, broker, was the sole broker for his representation of the Landlord, RPA Real Estate Holdings, LLC in the leasing of 3,200 +/- SF of industrial space at 700 Sherman Ave., Hamden to W&G Machine Company for a five (5) year term.

“We are pleased to be able to lease up these vacancies in a very challenging economic climate,” said Richetelli. “There are fewer and fewer tenants in the market, so we need to utilize more creativity and diligence to find tenants.”

Colonial Properties, Inc., founded in 1978, is a full service Commercial and Residential Real Estate Brokerage, located in Orange. The firm handles all types of real estate transactions including the sale and leasing of retail, industrial, office, investment properties, and residential properties, as well as brokering land and business sales.