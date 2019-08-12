Colonial Properties, Inc. announces real estate transactions

Colonial Properties, Inc. announced the following real estate transactions.

Mike Richetelli represented the tenant, Force3 Pro Gear LLC, in the leasing of 6,800 square feet of warehouse/distribution space with office at 45 Banner Drive, Milford, from Car Wash Realty LLC, for a three-year term. Welco Realty represented the landlord.

Tom Doyle, broker, represented the landlord, Leveraged Equities, LLC in the leasing of 9,000 square feet of warehouse space at 464 Boston Post Road, Orange, to Arsens Training for a two-year term. The tenant was represented by Global Real Estate. Doyle and Richetelli also negotiated a lease for 2,500 square feet with Battlezone, Inc. at the same property for a two year term.

Richetelli represented Consolidated Management Group, for the sub-lease of 2,100 square feet of office/retail space at 263 Boston Post Road, Orange, to AIMNET Smart Building Systems, LLC for 2 1/2 years. The tenant was represented by Tony Vitti, also with Colonial Properties.