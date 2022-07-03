Cologne's Pride parade draws upwards of 1 million in Germany July 3, 2022 Updated: July 3, 2022 11:51 a.m.
COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Around 1 million people turned out for the Pride parade in the western German city of Cologne on Sunday, either to participate or to watch the colorful festivities.
Around 180 LGBTQ groups and music floats took part in the parade through the city center — more than ever before, German news agency dpa reported. Organizers said about 1.2 million visitors attended the celebrations, while the police estimated the crowd at around 1 million.