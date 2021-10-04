College students spending semester on Mississippi River trip

LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) — For a group of students from Augsburg University in Minneapolis along with their guides and instructor, a trip down the Mississippi River could be considered a modern-day river expedition. The group stopped overnight in La Crosse on Sept. 20, 17 days after they launched from the Twin Cities
As it moves down the river, the expedition will study current conditions and life of the iconic waterway. The purpose of the trip is to do field research on the history, literature, food, music and culture of country’s heartland.