Collection arranged for Milford family displaced by fire

The Araujo family home at 295 Old Point Road was damaged by fire July 17, 2019.

State Rep. Kim Rose (D-Milford) is organizing a clothing drive and fundraiser in support of the six members of the Araujo family who lost most of their possessions in a house fire July 17.

The fire created smoke and fire damage at their 295 Old Point Road home, and the family is not expected to be able to move back in for six to eight months.

“Thankfully, children and parents were unharmed in the blaze, which seems to have started in the laundry room,” Rose said.

The house is not habitable and has no gas or power and has broken windows, according to city officials.

Jorge Araujo said he and his family are “doing okay.” They are staying in a hotel for the time being, but his four daughters miss being in their home, he said.

Fire officials have not yet released the cause of the fire. According to a press release from Battalion Chief Anthony Fabrizi following the fire, the residents were able to escape safely after the fire started in the lower level of their raised-ranch home late in the afternoon of July 17.

While fire headquarters initially reported that five family members escaped the blaze, it was actually six, Fabrizi said.

“There were six family members home at the time of the fire,” Fabrizi said this week.

Milford Fire Dispatch received a 911 call at about 5 p.m. that day reporting a fire in the single-family residence. The caller reported smoke coming from the lower level of the home.

Fabrizi said units quickly arrived on the scene and found an active fire and a large volume of smoke inside the house.

“Multiple hose lines were deployed in an effort to suppress the blaze,” Fabrizi said in a statement. “Fire crews battled heat exhaustion due to extreme temperatures and humidity levels during an active thunderstorm.”

The fire was brought under control in approximately 40 minutes.

A firefighter was injured fighting the fire and was transported by paramedics to Bridgeport Hospital’s Milford campus for evaluation. “The injured firefighter has returned to work and is doing well,” Fabrizi said this week.

The three-bedroom raised ranch was built in 1972, according to city records. The family bought it in 2001.

Rose said a bank account will be set up at Milford Bank and people can go into any branch and make a deposit, which will go directly to the family.

“A devastating incident like this could happen to anyone in our community,” Rose said. “I am so grateful to live in the City of Milford where we can come together and help this family out after such a shocking loss of property. I hope we can make their recovery smoother.”

Araujo said community support has been amazing.

“I feel very thankful for all the people I have been getting help from, people I don’t even know,” he said.

Items can be delivered to the Beth-El Center, 90 New Haven Avenue, Milford. Donations will be accepted through Aug. 7.

Clothing is needed for a woman, Camila, 21, pants size 12 to 14, large shirts and dresses, shoe size 10; a woman, Valeria, 20, pants size 4, small shirts and dresses and shoe size 8; a woman, Malena, 20, pants size 12, medium shirts and dresses, and shoe size 9.

Also, a girl, Ana, 10, size 14 to 16 XL kids, shirts and dresses size medium, and shoes 7.5; a woman, Maria, 38, pants 5/6 medium, medium shirts and dresses and shoe size 8; and a man, Jorge, 52, pants 36X30, shirts XL and shoes 10.5.

For information, call Rose’s office at 800-842-8267.