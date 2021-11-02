Collapsed Nigerian building had permit for 15 floors, not 21 CHINEDU ASADU, Associated Press Nov. 2, 2021 Updated: Nov. 2, 2021 12:55 p.m.
A view of the rubble of the collapsed 21-story apartment building under construction in Lagos, Nigeria, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Authorities in Nigeria's largest city say the owner of a high-rise apartment building that collapsed suddenly has been arrested. The news came Tuesday as officials announced that 14 people had been confirmed dead following Monday's accident. Dozens of others are believed to still be trapped in the rubble of the 21-story building that was under construction in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.
9 of9
LAGOS, Nigeria (AP) — Authorities in Nigeria have arrested the owner of a high-rise apartment building in the country's largest city that suddenly collapsed, killing at least 14 people and leaving dozens still missing Tuesday beneath the rubble.
Nine people have been pulled out alive, an official said, but relatives were angry at what they called the slow pace of the rescue effort that began hours after the collapse on Monday.