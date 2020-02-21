Coastal bridge briefly closed after strike by runaway barge

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (AP) — A major bridge on the Alabama coast was closed for a few hours Friday after being hit by a runaway barge.

Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier posted on his Facebook page that the incident at the Dauphin Island bridge happened Friday morning, when a barge hit the north end of the roughly 3-mile-long bridge.

State transportation officials completely shut down the span for an inspection, but they reopened it several hours later after an inspection showed it was safe for travel.

The bridge links southern Mobile County with Dauphin Island, which is home to about 1,300 people.