Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater in Delaware

DELAWARE CITY, Del. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard on Sunday said the search for a boater that went missing Friday a few miles south of Delaware City was suspended Saturday.

The agency said crews searched for the person by helicopter and boat for approximately 18 hours over 120 square miles, but they did not locate the boater. The search began Friday after another boater contacted emergency services to report that his friend went missing after their boat capsized near Augustine Beach.

The Coast Guard did not identify the missing person.

“It is never an easy decision to suspend a search,” said David Umberger, command duty officer at the Sector Delaware Bay command center. “Our condolences go out to the family of the missing individual, and we urge everyone to be safe by wearing life jackets, bringing safety equipment when out on the water and making float plans prior to boating.”

Area fire departments, members of the state's Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control and a crew from the Delaware State Police also participated in the search.