Coast Guard searching for boater who departed from Groton

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard was searching Saturday for a missing boater who departed from Groton in a 14-foot dinghy and has not been seen.

The Coast Guard said 49-year-old Matthew Lyon left the Groton Elks Lodge and Marina at 2:30 p.m. Friday. Rescuers from several Connecticut and New York police and fire departments assisted the Coast Guard in searching for Lyon after he was reported missing at 5 p.m., authorities said.