Club News
Milford Camera Club — The Milford Camera Club welcomes photographers of all ages interested in the art of photography. Meetings are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 7 p.m., from September until late May, at the Margaret Egan Center, 35 Mathew Street. For more information, visit milfordcameraclub.com or call Josh Goldin at 203-804-3058. Visitors and members under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
Sikorsky Retirees meeting — The Sikorsky Retirees Union 1150 meets every second Wednesday of the month at Union Hall on Garfield Street in Stratford. For reservations or more information, call Ramona Rubin at 203-736-0071.
