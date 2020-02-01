Club News

Taste of Italy charity dinner

The Milford Lions Club will host it's 24th annual Taste of Italy charity dinner on Saturday, Feb. 15, from 6-8:30 p.m., at St. Mary's School Hall, 70 Gulf St. Dinner will be catered by Michael Anthony's Tuscan Grill and guests will be entertained by well-known singer Marc Garofalo. Cost is 15 for adults, children under 5 are free. All proceeds go to local charities and the John Rigley Food Pantry. Non-perishable items will be accepted at the door. Sponsored by Milford Bank. For reservations, call Kathy at 203-927-3686 or Rose Marie at 203-641-4476.

Milford Camera Club

The Milford Camera Club welcomes photographers of all ages interested in the art of photography. Meetings are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 7 p.m., from September until late May, at the Margaret Egan Center, 35 Mathew Street. For more information, visit milfordcameraclub.com or call Josh Goldin at 203-804-3058. Visitors and members under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Sikorsky Retirees meeting

The Sikorsky Retirees Union 1150 meets every second Wednesday of the month at Union Hall on Garfield Street in Stratford. For reservations or more information, call Ramona Rubin at 203-736-0071.