Club News

Shorline Sailing Club

Start your new year with a group of mature, single people at the Shoreline Sailing Club on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 7:30 p.m., at the Bistro Mediterranean Tapas & Bar in Westbrook. New members are welcome, and no prior sailing experience is needed. While boating is the primary focus, the calendar includes many other social activities throughout the year. For more information, follow on Facebook or visit shorelinesailingclub.com

Milford Camera Club

The Milford Camera Club welcomes photographers of all ages interested in the art of photography. Meetings are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 7 p.m., from September until late May, at the Margaret Egan Center, 35 Mathew Street. For more information, visit milfordcameraclub.com or call Josh Goldin at 203-804-3058. Visitors and members under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Sikorsky Retirees meeting

The Sikorsky Retirees Union 1150 meets every second Wednesday of the month at Union Hall on Garfield Street in Stratford. For reservations or more information, call Ramona Rubin at 203-736-0071.