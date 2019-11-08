Club News

Milford Elks open house

The Milford Elks will hold an open house Saturday, Nov. 9, from 4-6 p.m., at 124 New Haven Avenue. Visitors can learn about volunteer opportunities, social events, and be entered to win a raffle prize. There also will be free refreshments. In addition, The Elwoods will perform from 6-9 p.m. at Antler Park. Food and beverages will be available for purchase after 6 p.m. There is no cover charge.

Milford Camera Club

The Milford Camera Club welcomes photographers of all ages interested in the art of photography. Meetings are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 7 p.m., from September until late May, at the Margaret Egan Center, 35 Mathew Street. For more information, visit milfordcameraclub.com or call Josh Goldin at 203-804-3058. Visitors and members under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Sikorsky Retirees meeting

The Sikorsky Retirees Union 1150 meets every second Wednesday of the month at Union Hall on Garfield Street in Stratford. For reservations or more information, call Ramona Rubin at 203-736-0071.