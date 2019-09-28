Club News

Senior trips

The Sikorsky Retirees Union 1150 meets every second Wednesday of the month at Union Hall on Garfield Street in Stratford. The following trips are planned. For reservations or more information, call Ramona Rubin at 203-736-0071.

October 7-12 — Myrtle Beach Show trip 5 nights lodging, eight meals, three evening shows, legends in concert, Carolina Opry and Alabama theatres, One The Show, Pure Magic Show at Calvin Gilmore Theatre , The man of a thousand voices at Asher Theater, Barefoot Landing, a unique and popular shopping, dining and entertainment experience, visit the Myrtle Beach boardwalk and promenade and the amazing L.W. Paul living history Farm. $679; $75 due on signing, add $199 for single; final payment due July 31.

October 15 — Octoberfest at Krucker’s in Pamplona, NY. Welcome reception-coffee tea buttermilk scones, pancakes with maple syrup and apple cider, lunch: Barley soup, applesauce, choice of Sauerbraten with red cabbage or sliced pork loin with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, glazed carrots, apple strudel and vanilla ice cream beer and soft drinks noon-4:30 p.m., entertainment throughout the day; music, dancing and games. Bratwurst sandwich and cucumber salad at 4: p.m. $97; depart 8:30 a.m., estimate return 7 p.m.

All departures leave from Sikorsky parking lot #8, Stratford.