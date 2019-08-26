Club News

Monthly luncheon meeting, Sept. 3

The Network of Executive Women’s monthly luncheon meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Riverview Bistro, 946 Ferry Blvd., Stratford at noon. Speaker Tanya Detrik’s topic is ‘Change in the Blink of an Eye’ and she’ll discuss the power of perspective and how it shapes our experiences.

Open to women in business. Guest attendance is limited to two new events; thereafter membership is required.

Register in advance at https://networkofexecutivewomen.org/new-lunch-registration. Cost is $24.99 for members and $29.99 for non-members and walk-ins.

Breast Cancer Support Group meeting, Sept. 4

Meetings of the Milford Hospital Breast Cancer Support Group are held the first Wednesday of every month from 6-7:30 p.m., in auditorium A at Milford Hospital, 300 Seaside Ave. The meetings are free of charge and open to the public. The next meeting is Wednesday September 4.

For information, call Milford Hospital, Education Department at 203-876-4000.

Women Redefining Retirement, Sept. 9

Women Redefining Retirement will be hosting a pot luck picnic on Monday, Sept. 9, at 5 p.m. at the Walnut Beach Pavilion, 85 Viscount Dr., Milford. Bring enough of your favorite picnic dish to serve 3-4 people, a beverage, a chair, and a sweater or insect repellant if you think they might be needed. Since there is always more than, you are welcome to take some home if you bring your own containers. There will be a brief business meeting, a 50/50 raffle, eat, socialize, play games and sing along to the ukulele. There will be no collections this month.

New members are always welcome. Find them on Facebook or at wrrofmilford@google.com.

Low Vision Support Group meets, Sept. 9

Low Vision Support Group will meet at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Sept. 9, at the Milford Senior Center, 9 Jepson Drive. Call Eileen Torow for more information at 203-878-8904.

Milford Camera Club meeting, Sept. 11

The Milford Camera Club welcomes photographers of all ages interested in the art of photography. Meetings are held the second and fourth Wednesdays of the month at 7 p.m., from September until late May at the Margaret Egan Center, 35 Matthew St.

The first meeting of the year will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11. This meeting will give you the opportunity to meet current members and learn how the club works. Discussions will include information on club rules, photo sizing, uploading your photos and other pertinent information. The first competition is Wednesday, Sept. 25, and the assigned subject is Shadows.

For more information, visit milfordcameraclub.com or call Josh Goldin at 203-804-3058. Visitors and members under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

Fairfield Happiness Club meeting, Sept. 12

The presentation Knowing = Happiness, by Alice Katz, will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 7-8:45 p.m.

Katz is a reality-based psychotherapist in Fairfield, who also lives a reality-based life. Since 1979, she has offered counseling to individuals and couples on relationship and emotional issues. She will show that “The truth shall set me free” is truer than “Ignorance is Bliss,” whether it is about health, nutrition, relationships, or anything else. Even though the truth may be more painful or scarier than living in denial, knowing the truth about anything is powerful. When you really know, you are set free and that sense of power and freedom is happiness. Hiding from the truth keeps you in a state of bondage in the end.

Everyone is welcome; admission is free. Meet people using happiness in their lives. Learn to have the peace of mind you need and experience happiness now.

For more information, e-mail PrintLRK@aol.com, call 203-258-7777 or visit HappinessClub.com.

Senior trips

The Sikorsky Retirees Union 1150 meets every second Wednesday of the month at Union Hall on Garfield Street in Stratford. The following trips are planned. For reservations or more information, call Ramona Rubin at 203-736-0071.

October 7-12 — Myrtle Beach Show trip 5 nights lodging, eight meals, three evening shows, legends in concert, Carolina Opry and Alabama theatres, One The Show, Pure Magic Show at Calvin Gilmore Theatre , The man of a thousand voices at Asher Theater, Barefoot Landing, a unique and popular shopping, dining and entertainment experience, visit the Myrtle Beach boardwalk and promenade and the amazing L.W. Paul living history Farm. $679; $75 due on signing, add $199 for single; final payment due July 31.

October 15 — Octoberfest at Krucker’s in Pamplona, NY. Welcome reception-coffee tea buttermilk scones, pancakes with maple syrup and apple cider, lunch: Barley soup, applesauce, choice of Sauerbraten with red cabbage or sliced pork loin with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, glazed carrots, apple strudel and vanilla ice cream beer and soft drinks noon-4:30 p.m., entertainment throughout the day; music, dancing and games. Bratwurst sandwich and cucumber salad at 4: p.m. $97; depart 8:30 a.m., estimate return 7 p.m.

All departures leave from Sikorsky parking lot #8, Stratford.