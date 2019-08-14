Club News

Fairfield Happiness Club

The next presentation is: The Power Of Happiness! By Lionel Ketchian. The club will meet Thursday, Aug.15, from 7 to 8:45 p.m., at the Fairfield Public Library, 1080 Old Post Road, Fairfield.

Everyone is welcome; admission is free.

For more information, e-mail PrintLRK@aol.com, call 203-258-7777 or HappinessClub.com.

Fairfield Happiness Club meeting

The presentation Knowing = Happiness, by Alice Katz, will be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, from 7-8:45 p.m.

Katz is a reality-based psychotherapist in Fairfield, who also lives a reality-based life. Since 1979, she has offered counseling to individuals and couples on relationship and emotional issues. She will show that “The truth shall set me free” is truer than “Ignorance is Bliss,” whether it is about health, nutrition, relationships, or anything else. Even though the truth may be more painful or scarier than living in denial, knowing the truth about anything is powerful. When you really know, you are set free and that sense of power and freedom is happiness. Hiding from the truth keeps you in a state of bondage in the end.

Everyone is welcome; admission is free. Meet people using happiness in their lives. Learn to have the peace of mind you need and experience happiness now.

Senior trips

The Sikorsky Retirees Union 1150 meets every second Wednesday of the month at Union Hall on Garfield Street in Stratford. The following trips are planned. For reservations or more information, call Ramona Rubin at 203-736-0071.

October 7-12 — Myrtle Beach Show trip 5 nights lodging, eight meals, three evening shows, legends in concert, Carolina Opry and Alabama theatres, One The Show, Pure Magic Show at Calvin Gilmore Theatre , The man of a thousand voices at Asher Theater, Barefoot Landing, a unique and popular shopping, dining and entertainment experience, visit the Myrtle Beach boardwalk and promenade and the amazing L.W. Paul living history Farm. $679; $75 due on signing, add $199 for single; final payment due July 31.

October 15 — Octoberfest at Krucker’s in Pamplona, NY. Welcome reception-coffee tea buttermilk scones, pancakes with maple syrup and apple cider, lunch: Barley soup, applesauce, choice of Sauerbraten with red cabbage or sliced pork loin with sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, glazed carrots, apple strudel and vanilla ice cream beer and soft drinks noon-4:30 p.m., entertainment throughout the day; music, dancing and games. Bratwurst sandwich and cucumber salad at 4: p.m. $97; depart 8:30 a.m., estimate return 7 p.m.

All departures leave from Sikorsky parking lot #8, Stratford.