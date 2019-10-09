Closely watched GOP senator calls impeachment 'mistake'

WASHINGTON (AP) — A retiring Republican senator who's being closely watched for his view on President Donald Trump's potential impeachment has strengthened his stance against it.

Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander says in a written statement that impeaching Trump would be a "mistake." He says next year's election is "the right way to decide who should be president."

He says it was "inappropriate" for Trump to push another country to investigate a political opponent.

Last week, the 79-year-old Alexander cited the Senate Intelligence Committee's probe and said he wanted "to know the facts before I comment."

Committees in the Democratic-led House are also investigating Trump's effort to push Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.

Alexander is respected on both sides of the aisle. He's a former governor, presidential candidate and Cabinet member.