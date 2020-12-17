Final stretch on COVID-19 economic relief, but no deal yet ANDREW TAYLOR, Associated Press Dec. 17, 2020 Updated: Dec. 17, 2020 1:48 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional negotiators on the long-delayed $900 billion COVID-19 economic relief package worked through a handful of remaining holdups Thursday as they labored to seal a final agreement for more help to businesses and the unemployed and new stimulus payments to most Americans.
Top congressional leaders also finally acknowledged they will have to pass a temporary governmentwide funding bill to avoid a partial shutdown Friday at midnight, though House leaders haven't scheduled a vote yet.