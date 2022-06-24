Climate, malaria highlighted as Commonwealth leaders meet IGNATIUS SSUUNA, Associated Press June 24, 2022 Updated: June 24, 2022 3:45 a.m.
1 of9 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends a lesson during a visit to the GS Kacyiru II school on the sidelines of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Kigali, Rwanda, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP) Dan Kitwood/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau responds to questions flanked by Minister for Foreign Affairs Melanie July during a news conference in Kigali, Rwanda, Thursday, June 23, 2022. (Paul Chiasson /The Canadian Press via AP) Paul Chiasson/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Britain's Prince Charles visits the Umusambi Village restored wetland area, which is home to endangered Grey Crowned Cranes saved from the illegal pet trade, in Rwanda Thursday, June 23, 2022. Prince Charles is the first British royal to visit Rwanda, representing Queen Elizabeth II as the ceremonial head of the Commonwealth at a summit where both the 54-nation bloc and the monarchy face uncertainty. Muhizi Olivier/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Britain's Prince Charles, center, accompanied by Rwanda's Minister of Environment Jeanne d'Arc Mujawamariya, second left, visits the Umusambi Village restored wetland area, which is home to endangered Grey Crowned Cranes saved from the illegal pet trade, in Rwanda Thursday, June 23, 2022. Prince Charles is the first British royal to visit Rwanda, representing Queen Elizabeth II as the ceremonial head of the Commonwealth at a summit where both the 54-nation bloc and the monarchy face uncertainty. Muhizi Olivier/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson seen with Muhammadu Buhari, President of Nigeria at a bilateral meeting on June 23, 2022 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP) Dan Kitwood/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gives a speech at Business Forum in Kigali , Rwanda, Thursday, June 23, 2022. Leaders of Commonwealth countries meet every two years for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), hosted by different member countries on a rotating basis. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP) Dan Kitwood/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Leaders of Commonwealth nations are meeting in Rwanda Friday in a summit that promises to tackle climate change, tropical diseases and other challenges deepened by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The summit for Commonwealth heads of state in Kigali, the Rwandan capital, is the culmination of a series of meetings earlier in the week that have reported some success in efforts to improve the lives of people in the 54-nation bloc that is home to 2.5 billion people.
Written By
IGNATIUS SSUUNA