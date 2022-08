YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — Cleanup continued Monday after a fuel pup trailer rolled onto its side in Yellowstone National Park last week and spilled gasoline, park officials said.

The accident, which happened at about 4 a.m. Friday on U.S. Highway 191 in the western side of the park, spilled 4,800 gallons (18,200 liters) of gasoline onto the roadway and into a wetland adjacent to the highway, the Environmental Protection Agency said.