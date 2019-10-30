Classical guitarist holds master class, performs solo concert at MAC

Tali Roth Tali Roth Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Classical guitarist holds master class, performs solo concert at MAC 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Classical guitar virtuoso, Tali Roth will give a master class on Sunday, Nov. 10, at 2 p.m., followed by a performance at 8 p.m. at the MAC (Milford Arts Council), 40 Railroad Avenue South.

Guitarists will have an opportunity to bring practiced pieces from their repertoire to perform on stage before the master teacher. Auditors and waiting performers watch the student transform and improve their playing in real time as they adapt to adjustments and suggestions from Roth. Master class fee is $50. The class will feature music by Astor Piazzolla, Fernando Sor and Isaac Albèniz.

At 8 p.m., the doors will open to patrons for a solo performance by Tali Roth for $20 per ticket. In between, guitar students and patrons are encouraged to take advantage of a dinner special with Stonebridge Restaurant for a Prix Fixe menu with eight menu choices for $17.95.

Israeli American guitarist, Tali Roth, has been hailed by Classical Guitar magazine as “an extraordinary solo and chamber musician” and by The NY Times as “a marvelous classical guitarist.” She heads the guitar program on the faculty of the Juilliard School’s Pre College Division, and she is an adjunct professor at NYU.

This event is sponsored by The Milford Bank and Hampton Inn of Milford.

For tickets, visit milfordarts.org.