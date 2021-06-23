Civil rights trail book aims to make history easy to digest KATE BRUMBACK, Associated Press June 23, 2021 Updated: June 23, 2021 3:38 p.m.
ATLANTA (AP) — By highlighting cities that played host to significant events during the civil rights movement, a new book aims to make that complex history easier to understand and to pass its legacy on to younger generations.
“The Official United States Civil Rights Trail” companion book includes a timeline of events from 1954 through 1969 and then features 14 cities where people can visit sites that help bring that history to life. Author Lee Sentell, director of the Alabama Tourism Department, said he wanted to break the story down into easily digestible pieces.