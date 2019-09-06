City remembers September 11 with ceremony Wednesday

The City of Milford will remember the events of September 11, 2001 on Wednesday, Sept. 11, with a ringing of the bells by Fire Chief Doug Edo at 8:46 a.m. at the Live Oaks School 9/11 Memorial Garden located at 575 Merwin Ave.

In Milford, the city remembers victims Michael Miller and Avnish Patel, both graduates of Live Oaks School, as well as Seth Morris, who attended Mathewson School.

Mayor Ben Blake, in a press release, said he invites all residents to attend the ceremony and asks everyone to take a moment of pause and remembrance in honor of those who died, and those who participated in rescue efforts.

“If you are unable to attend the event, the city has five September 11th memorial sites you can visit,” states the mayor’s press release.

In addition to the Live Oaks garden, there is a memorial next to City Hall on River Street and consists of a granite structure noting the attack sites: the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the field in Pennsylvania.

Another is at Milford’s Fire Station No. 7, 55 Wheelers Farm Road, where a hallowed chunk of steel from the World Trade Center rests.

Flight 93 Heroes Park is along the Housatonic River in honor of the passengers on the plane in Pennsylvania.

And a memorial bench sits in a small public park in Downtown Milford on River Street, nestled in between shops and restaurants.