City releases tax paying options during pandemic

Milford — The Milford Tax Office has adjusted to help city residents make tax payments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We encourage residents to take advantage of the contactless options available for making July 2020 tax payments,” Tax Collector Cory Gumbrewicz said in a statement. “Tax payments post-marked and mailed on or before August 3, 2020 will be considered timely. Taxpayers may also pay by electronic check, credit card or debit cards online or by calling the secure payment phone number below.

“Two drop boxes are available at the Parsons Government Center located in the hallway adjacent to Door #2 (accessed via the handicapped ramp near the Gymnasium parking lot) and in the Parson’s courtyard (adjacent to the Gymnasium parking lot).”

Residents with extenuating circumstances may pay in person at the Parsons Government Center between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.

Seniors 65 years of age and over may visit the Tax Office between 8:30 and 10 a.m.

A face mask/covering is required for entry into any City of Milford building. Guests are asked to enter using Door #2 and exit as instructed.

Tax Payment Options

Online Payments: www.ci.milford.ct.us/tax-collector. Select View and Pay Tax Bills, service fees may apply.

Payments via US Post: Check payable to Milford Tax Collector, addressed to Milford Tax Collector, 70 West River Street, PO Box 3025, Milford, CT 06460-0825. USPS postmark no later than 8/3/2020 to be considered on-time. Do not send cash through the mail

Drop Box (do not deposit cash payments in any drop box): Interior Drop Box by Door #2, handicap accessible entrance. Available 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Exterior Dropbox (located adjacent to the Gymnasium parking lot). Available 24 hours a day.

Pay-By-Phone: Via Point & Pay 844-738-4030, service fees apply.

For those with extenuating circumstances who would like to pay in person, please make note of the following times for Tax Office operations: Senior/Age 65+ from 8:30 - 10 a.m.; General public 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Enter through Door # 2 (handicap entrance). Face mask or covering is required and social distancing (at least six feet) will be enforced.

No more than three customers may be permitted inside the Tax Collector’s Office at a time (1 at each register); additional customers will line-up in the hallway, keeping a social distance.

Exit through Door #3 (former entrance to Tax Collector’s hallway).

