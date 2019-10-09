City of Milford announces Best Practices Award

Julie Nash, director of Economic and Community Development, Mayor Ben Blake and Joe Griffith, director of the Department of Permitting and Land Use. Julie Nash, director of Economic and Community Development, Mayor Ben Blake and Joe Griffith, director of the Department of Permitting and Land Use. Photo: Contributed Photo. Photo: Contributed Photo. Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close City of Milford announces Best Practices Award 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Mayor Benjamin G. Blake announced the City of Milford received accreditation and recognition by the Connecticut Economic Development Association (CEDAS) recognizing the use of Best Practices in Economic Development and Land Use Planning.

The CEDAS developed a certification program to encourage best practices in municipal economic development and land use to spur continuous improvement. The program is intended to drive communities to pursue excellence in land use and economic development practices and to recognize communities that have established best practices.

“I’m proud of the efficiencies we have made through our Building, Planning and Land Use departments,” said Joe Griffith, Director of the Department of Permitting and Land Use. “At our office, we strive to offer new and existing businesses a streamlined and quicker process with a focus on customer service.”

“In Milford, our economic future has never been brighter,” said Mayor Blake. “Milford’s Economic Development department and associated commission have proven year after year that business growth coupled with a mission to improve workforce development, quality of life, and community produces great results.”

“We are very honored and proud to be one of the first communities in Connecticut to receive this prestigious recognition,” said Julie Nash, director of Economic and Community Development.

After a rigorous application process, a committee consisting of several representatives from UConn Extension, Connecticut Economic Resource Center, CEDAS, and the Connecticut chapter of the American Planning Association evaluated the applicants. Every three years, communities can re-submit for recertification and demonstrate continuous improvement.