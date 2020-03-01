City of Milford Poet Laureate

The City of Milford, Milford Public Library and the Milford Arts Council have announced they are accepting applications to be the next City of Milford Poet Laureate.

The City of Milford Poet Laureate program was started in 2016 as a way to elevate poetry in the consciousness of Milford residents and to help celebrate the literary arts. The term of the current Poet Laureate, Mick Theebs, ends in June 2020 and the Selection Committee is now accepting applications for his successor.

Mayor Benjamin Blake, who initiated the program, comments, “The Small City with a Big Heart is home to so many creative and talented stars in the literary arts arena. Milford’s Poet Laureate is a good-will ambassador - helping to highlight and promote the many ways our community is the artistically inspiring center of the universe.”

During his/her term, the Poet Laureate will act as an advocate for poetry, literature, and the arts, and contribute to the City of Milford’s poetry and literary legacy through public readings and participation in civic events. A panel of literary professionals, civic leaders and educators will review eligible nominations.

The Poet Laureate is an honorary, non-compensated position and shall serve a term of four years.

Details on the position, including application information, can be found on the library website, milfordlibrary.org. Applications will be accepted through April 30.

For questions or more information, email PoetLaureateCommittee@milfordct.gov.