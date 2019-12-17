City denies illegal traffic ticket quota system claims

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri city is denying accusations that its police department is illegally using traffic ticket quotes to generate revenue.

The city of Marshfield said in a news release that claims about a quota and intimidation are “meritless." The release describes a jump in traffic ticket revenues not as evidence of an illegal scheme, but as the natural result of hiring additional officers in each of the past two years to keep up with city growth, the Springfield News-Leader reports.

Marshfield Mayor Robert Williams also defended the city in a Facebook post, writing that “I stand by every decision made in this process, and all the city staff and elected officials involved."

The defense is in response to the Missouri Attorney General’s Office suing Marshfield last week, saying it had “credible information” from whistleblowers that city police are operating under a quota system designed to raise money for the city.

Marshfield is about 27 miles (43.45 kilometers) east of Springfield.