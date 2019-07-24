City celebrates ‘Our Town’

Milford Library, Eastbound Theater and Milford Historical Society will salute “Our Town” Aug. 6 at 7 p.m.

In a community-wide celebration of our town of Milford and Thornton Wilder’s play “Our Town,” Milford Library, Eastbound Theater, and Milford Historical Society are joining forces to present a history of Milford on Aug. 6 at 7 p.m. at Milford Library, 57 New Haven Ave.

Dick Platt, former historian of Milford, will be modeling his presentation after the play, giving the audience a taste of the Eastbound Theater’s presentation of “Our Town,” which is slated to be presented on Aug. 24.

In addition, Milford Historical Society has mounted an exhibition called “Our Town - Our Story,” which will be on view until October 6.

Milford Library is also featuring some of the items found in the Local History room, with a reception on Aug. 1 from 3 until 6 p.m. All are welcome.