TALLAHASSEE, Florida, EE.UU. (AP) — Cifra de muertes por Ian en EEUU asciende a 17, luego de que Florida confirmara varias muertes por ahogamiento y otras.
- Gabrielli to add second Milford truck dealership
- Milford's Kmart site developers add dog park to apartment plan
- Woman survived abuse to build 'dream salon' in Milford
- Milford's Porchfest to feature 102 bands, 72 locations
- Milford's Beth-El center tackles local food insecurity
- Milford police focus on pay, hours, equity to attract officers
- Mack truck dealership proposed for Milford's Old Gate Lane
- Milford elementary school remodel work underway
- Stratford restaurant owners bring Italian flavor to Milford
- Milford restaurant shut down by health department