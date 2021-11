Contributed photo /

MILFORD — Christmas will be celebrated in an old-fashioned way at the Milford Historical Society (MHS) every Sunday from Nov. 7 to Dec. 19.

In response to COVID-19 restrictions, a scaled down Christmas event will be limited to shopping in the Country Store — from 1 to 4 p.m. every Sunday at the Bryan-Downs House, 34 High St. — and at a gift table of crafts made by MHS’s Herbcrafter members.