Chip in for Burn Camp set for Aug. 26

The 13th annual “Chip in for Burn Camp” golf tournament will be held on Aug. 26, at 8:30 a.m., at the Great River Golf Club, 30 Coram Lane, Milford. Registration is at 7:30 a.m.

All proceeds will support the Connecticut Burns Care Foundation’s program, The Arthur C. Luf Children’s Burn Camp.

Fee is $200 and includes breakfast, lunch on the course and a buffet after play. There also will be contests, cash prizes and raffles.

Since 1991, The Arthur C. Luf Children’s Burn Camp has provided a safe camping environment for children, ages 8-18, who have suffered a life-altering burn injury. The one week camping adventure includes swimming, boating, a ropes course, archery, hiking, paintball and more.

Thanks to volunteers and donations from the public, the camp is free.

To register for the golf tournament, visit ctburnsfoundation.org/event/13th-annual-golf-tournament/or call 203-878-6744. Sponsorships also are available.