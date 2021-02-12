Chinese vaccine will pull Hungary ahead of EU, PM says

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary will be able to vaccinate millions more people against the coronavirus by the end of May than other European countries with similarly sized populations due to its plans to use a vaccine made in China, the Hungarian prime minister predicted in a radio interview Friday.
“If we start using the Chinese vaccine, which will happen soon, then by Easter we can vaccinate every person who has registered so far,” Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, referring to the nearly 2.5 million people who have signed up to receive COVID-19 vaccines in the country of nearly 10 million.