Chinese loans to Latin America plunge as virus strains ties JOSHUA GOODMAN, Associated Press Feb. 22, 2021 Updated: Feb. 22, 2021 1:04 a.m.
1 of5 FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, Venezuela's Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza, wearing protective gloves as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, holds a Venezuelan and Chinese flag as medical specialists and supplies arrive from China at the Simon Bolivar International Airport in La Guaira, Venezuela. While the pandemic has opened the door to much-welcomed Chinese aid in Latin America and Caribbean, it’s also made it harder for governments to pay their bills to Beijing, due to a deep recession last year wiped out nearly a decade’s worth of growth, according to International Monetary Fund data. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 FILE - In this Dec. 12, 2018 file photo, Ecuador's President Lenin Moreno, right, and Chinese President Xi Jinping review an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China. In 2020, Ecuador negotiated to delay for a year nearly $900 million in debt payments serviced by oil shipments, and in 2021 the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation signed an agreement with Ecuador to finance up to $2.8 billion in infrastructure projects, money that it said could be used to “refinance predatory Chinese debt.” Andy Wong/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 FILE - In this March 30, 2020 file photo, Venezuelan workers, wearing protective face masks and suits as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus, unload humanitarian aid from China at the Simon Bolivar International Airport in La Guaira, Venezuela. China donated more than $215 million in supplies to allies in the region, and conducted clinical trials or plans to manufacture vaccines in five countries. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5
MIAMI (AP) — It seemed like a match made in finance heaven.
In 2010, China, its economy roaring and state companies looking to expand globally, set its eyes on Latin America, a region starved of capital but rich in natural resources the Asian giant lacked. The result: a record $35 billion in state-to-state loans that year.