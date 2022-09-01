China rejects UN report on Uyghur rights abuses in Xinjiang KEN MORITSUGU and JAMEY KEATEN, Associated Press Sep. 1, 2022 Updated: Sep. 1, 2022 2:35 a.m.
1 of9 FILE - Residents watch a convoy of security personnel armed with batons and shields patrol through central Kashgar in western China's Xinjiang region, Nov. 5, 2017. China's discriminatory detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity, the U.N. human rights office said in a long-awaited report Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, which cited "serious" rights violations and patterns of torture in recent years. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 FILE - Guard towers stand on the perimeter wall of the Urumqi No. 3 Detention Center in Dabancheng in western China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on April 23, 2021. China's discriminatory detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity, the U.N. human rights office said in a long-awaited report released Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. Mark Schiefelbein/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 FILE - A farmer walks past government propaganda depicting ethnic minority residents reading the constitution with slogans which reads, "Unity Stability is fortune, Separatism and Turmoil is misfortune," near Kashgar in northwestern China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region on March 19, 2021. China's discriminatory detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity, the U.N. human rights office said in a long-awaited report Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, which cited "serious" rights violations and patterns of torture in recent years. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 FILE - Uyghur security personnel patrol near the Id Kah Mosque in Kashgar in western China's Xinjiang region, Nov. 4, 2017. China's discriminatory detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity, the U.N. human rights office said in a long-awaited report Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, which cited "serious" rights violations and patterns of torture in recent years. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 FILE - A child stands near a large screen showing photos of Chinese President Xi Jinping near a car park in Kashgar in western China's Xinjiang region on Dec. 3, 2018. China's discriminatory detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity, the U.N. human rights office said in a long-awaited report Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, which cited "serious" rights violations and patterns of torture in recent years. Ng Han Guan/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 FILE - Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno speaks at a press conference at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on July 22, 2022. China's discriminatory detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity, the U.N. human rights office said in a long-awaited report Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, which cited “serious” rights violations and patterns of torture in recent years. Matsuno welcomed the publication of the report and said, “We will continue asking China to explain with transparency as well as requesting them to make a clear positive move.” (Kyodo News via AP, File) Show More Show Less
BEIJING (AP) — China has denounced a long-delayed U.N. report that was released over its protest and that says the government's arbitrary detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity.
Human rights groups and the Japanese government welcomed the report, which had become caught up in a tug-of-war between China and others, who were critical of the delay and lobbying for its release.
KEN MORITSUGU and JAMEY KEATEN