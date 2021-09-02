China orders ride-hailing firms to correct unfair tactics

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese regulators have ordered ride-hailing platforms to correct unfair market tactics amid a broad crackdown on the internet sector that has spooked investors and shaved billions off the valuations of some of China's biggest technology companies.
The transport ministry, internet watchdog and other regulators on Wednesday ordered 11 such platforms by year's end to stop unfair competition tactics and practices such as recruiting unlicensed drivers, according to a statement published Thursday.