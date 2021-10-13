China exports up 28% in September; surplus with US at $42B Oct. 13, 2021 Updated: Oct. 13, 2021 12:59 a.m.
BEIJING (AP) — China’s import and export growth slowed in September amid shipping bottlenecks and other disruptions combined with coronavirus outbreaks, according to customs data reported Wednesday.
The report showed exports rose 28.1% to $305.7 billion. That was slightly slower than the 33% increase logged in August, but faster than economists had forecast. Imports rose 17.6% to $240 billion, less than the previous month’s 26% but a bit more than expected.