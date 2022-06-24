China envoy says Australia fired first shot with Huawei ban ROD McGUIRK, Associated Press June 24, 2022 Updated: June 24, 2022 12:14 a.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of27 China's Ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian gestures during his address on the state of relations between Australia and China at the University of Technology in Sydney,Australia, Friday, June 24, 2022. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
2 of27 A security escorts a protester, right, from the room as China's Ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian delivers his address on the state of relations between Australia and China at the University of Technology in Sydney, Australia, Friday, June 24, 2022. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less 3 of27
4 of27 China's Ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian gestures as he answers following his address on the state of relations between Australia and China at the University of Technology in Sydney, Australia, Friday, June 24, 2022. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
5 of27 A protester is escorted from the room by security during a speech by China's Ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian on the state of relations between Australia and China at the University of Technology in Sydney, Australia, Friday, June 24, 2022. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less 6 of27
7 of27 A guest rips a placard held by a protester as he is escorted by security during the address by China's Ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian on the state of relations between Australia and China at the University of Technology in Sydney, Australia, Friday, June 24, 2022. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
8 of27 A protester holds up a placard during a speech by China's Ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian on the state of relations between Australia and China at the University of Technology in Sydney,Australia, Friday, June 24, 2022. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less 9 of27
10 of27 A protester holds up a placard during a speech by China's Ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian on the state of relations between Australia and China at the University of Technology in Sydney, Australia, Friday, June 24, 2022. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
11 of27 China's Ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian gestures during his address on the state of relations between Australia and China at the University of Technology in Sydney,Australia, Friday, June 24, 2022. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less 12 of27
13 of27 China's Ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, right, watches as a protestor is escorted from the room by security during his address on the state of relations between Australia and China at the University of Technology in Sydney, Australia, Friday, June 24, 2022. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
14 of27 A protester is escorted from the room by security during a speech by China's Ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian on the state of relations between Australia and China at the University of Technology in Sydney, Australia, Friday, June 24, 2022. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less 15 of27
16 of27 China's Ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian gestures as he answers following his address on the state of relations between Australia and China at the University of Technology in Sydney, Australia, Friday, June 24, 2022. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
17 of27 China's Ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian gestures during his address on the state of relations between Australia and China at the University of Technology in Sydney, Australia, Friday, June 24, 2022. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less 18 of27
19 of27 China's Ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian gestures as he answers following his address on the state of relations between Australia and China at the University of Technology in Sydney, Australia, Friday, June 24, 2022. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
20 of27 A protester holds up a placard as security escorts her from the room during a speech by China's Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian on the state of relations between Australia and China at the University of Technology in Sydney, Australia, Friday, June 24, 2022. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less 21 of27
22 of27 Professor James Laurenceson, left, director of the Australia China Relations Institute, asks questions of China's Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian following his address on the state of relations between Australia and China at the University of Technology in Sydney, Australia, Friday, June 24, 2022. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
23 of27 Professor James Laurenceson, bottom left, director of the Australia China Relations Institute asks questions of China's Ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian, bottom right, following his address on the state of relations between Australia and China at the University of Technology in Sydney, Australia, Friday, June 24, 2022. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less 24 of27
25 of27 Security escort a protester, right, from the room as China's Ambassador to Australia Xiao Qian delivers his address on the state of relations between Australia and China at the University of Technology in Sydney, Australia, Friday, June 24, 2022. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
26 of27 Professor James Laurenceson, left, director of the Australia China Relations Institute asks questions of China's Ambassador to Australia, Xiao Qian following his address on the state of relations between Australia and China at the University of Technology in Sydney, Australia, Friday, June 24, 2022. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
27 of27
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia had fired the “first shot” in its deteriorating relations with China four years ago when the then-government banned Chinese-owned telecommunications giant Huawei from rolling out the country’s 5G network due to security concerns, a Chinese ambassador said on Friday.
Xiao Qian, China’s ambassador to Australia since January, gave a rare public address at University Technology Sydney that was repeatedly interrupted by human rights protesters.